Insider Selling: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells 44,782 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,323. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

