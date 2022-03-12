Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE S opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.