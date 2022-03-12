Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE S opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

