Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Sells $147,500.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

