Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $22,228.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SFM traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

