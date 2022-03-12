Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

