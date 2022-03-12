Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 286,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,445. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
