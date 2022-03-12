Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE IBP opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

