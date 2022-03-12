Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

