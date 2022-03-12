Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.80.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

