Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

