International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 490.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

