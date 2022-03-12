International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 859,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,216 shares of company stock worth $3,510,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

