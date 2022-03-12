International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.