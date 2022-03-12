Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Cut to “Tender” at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

