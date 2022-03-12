Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Cut to “Tender” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.