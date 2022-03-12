Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,688.43 ($74.53).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.72) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.90) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.53) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.86) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,856 ($63.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,281.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,286.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.