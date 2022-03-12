InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.