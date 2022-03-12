Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $81.51. Approximately 3,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

