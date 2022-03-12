Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.