Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit stock traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.11 and a 200-day moving average of $575.09. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

