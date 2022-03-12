Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

