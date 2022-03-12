Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BSMR opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $26.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
