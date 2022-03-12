Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.