Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
