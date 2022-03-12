Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

