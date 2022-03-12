Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PEY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.19. 312,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
