Invesco Ltd. Acquires 6,849 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

