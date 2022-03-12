Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,762 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $590.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,153. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

