Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 399,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 493,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 391,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

