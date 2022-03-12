Invesco Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.