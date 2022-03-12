Invesco Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yellow by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 78,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELL. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

YELL stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.10. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

