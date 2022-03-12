Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

