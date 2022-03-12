Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,406 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

PFBC stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

