Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.