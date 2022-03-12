Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

