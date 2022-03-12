Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $289.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $259.97 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

