Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 1.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. 16,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.