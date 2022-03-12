IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to post $333.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.70 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $345.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.