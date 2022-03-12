Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IREN. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

