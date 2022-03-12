iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 344,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.