iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.