iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,104 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

