iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ESGD traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. 3,116,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
