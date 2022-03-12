iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ESGD traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. 3,116,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.