iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.54. 448,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,679. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

