iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.46

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.46 and last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 6659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.