iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the February 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,258,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

