iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 344,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

