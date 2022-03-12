iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

