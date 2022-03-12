iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Decreased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

