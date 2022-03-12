iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.81. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $170.16 and a 52-week high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

