iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $170.16 and a 52 week high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

