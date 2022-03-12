Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $503.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.