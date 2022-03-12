ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut ITV to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

LON ITV opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Tuesday. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($624,590.07). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

