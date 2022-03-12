James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTC:JMSFF opened at $5.42 on Thursday. James Fisher & Sons has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $5.42.
James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
